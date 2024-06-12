SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.