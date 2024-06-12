Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative net margin of 70.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

