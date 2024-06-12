StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CalAmp stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. CalAmp has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $48.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 234.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 38.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

