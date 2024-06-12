StockNews.com Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after buying an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.