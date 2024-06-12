StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $138.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $133.61 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

