StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NBY opened at $2.81 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.