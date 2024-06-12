StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $2.81 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

