StockNews.com Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

FBMS opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $746.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $895,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

