StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $528.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $560.95 and a 200 day moving average of $576.43. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $396.07 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

