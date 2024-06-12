Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 113.6% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,828.12 or 1.00049383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00089779 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035901 USD and is up 49.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

