Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.48. Approximately 1,217,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,822,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
