Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 409.2% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

