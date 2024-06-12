Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 409.2% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
