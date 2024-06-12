Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $324,044.16 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 23,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $324,044.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,885.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,289,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

