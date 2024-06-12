SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SSSSL opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $24.36.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
