SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of SSSSL opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

