Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 12,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

