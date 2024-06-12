Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.70

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.70 and last traded at $173.45, with a volume of 3329665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

