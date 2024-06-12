Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the May 15th total of 2,326,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on TLNE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS TLNE traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. 583,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,821. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

