Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 364,222 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Targa Resources worth $103,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

