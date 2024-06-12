Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 337,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 594,457 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $763.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

