Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.
TARS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.