Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

TARS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

