TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Lessened by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,403,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,796,172 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX accounts for approximately 30.6% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 31.88% of TD SYNNEX worth $3,056,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 66,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.84. 654,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,423. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

