Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

