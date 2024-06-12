Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $438.07 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Terra has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $438.07 million and approximately $50.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000637 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 765,478,667 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

