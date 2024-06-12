Tesla’s (TSLA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,699,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,168,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $563.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 201.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 466.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.