The Character Group (LON:CCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.09), with a volume of 38766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.40 ($4.26).

The Character Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,109.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 6,785.71%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.