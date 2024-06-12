The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.77. 426,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,553. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,193 shares of company stock worth $19,137,246. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

