The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:GCV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,572. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
