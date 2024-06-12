The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,572. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.