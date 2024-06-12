The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 20,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

