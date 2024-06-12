The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 20,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,675. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

