The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 20,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,675. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
