The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $450.30 and last traded at $451.95. 282,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,298,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.