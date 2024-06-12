The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

Home Depot stock traded up $9.52 on Wednesday, hitting $345.24. 2,991,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

