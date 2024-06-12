The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 5,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,906. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

