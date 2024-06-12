The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657,864 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up 3.6% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 2.21% of New York Times worth $177,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 947,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,223. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

