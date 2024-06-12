The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $93.01 Average PT from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

