Third Point LLC Has $61.57 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Third Point LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,200,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. 24,399,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,968,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

