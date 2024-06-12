Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) EVP James Mccusker Buys 1,200 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mccusker bought 1,200 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,788.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,820. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after buying an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 241,165 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

