Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) EVP James Mccusker Buys 1,200 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mccusker bought 1,200 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,788.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Thryv Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,820. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Report on Thryv
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
Read More
