TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,510 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 0.4% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in WestRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in WestRock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

