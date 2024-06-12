Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 319,747 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,790,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,478,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 8.9 %

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 15,617,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,473. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.