Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.19

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.19 and last traded at C$23.18, with a volume of 65314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.88.
Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.
Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. Corporate insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
