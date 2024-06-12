Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

