Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,161 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 194% compared to the average volume of 5,845 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 1,681,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

