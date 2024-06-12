TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.91 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $280,015.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,173.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.