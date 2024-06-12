TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.

TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

