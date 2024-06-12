TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What are earnings reports?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.