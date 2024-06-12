Tribe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $376,599.00 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $267.91 million and approximately $376,599.00 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,157,187 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

