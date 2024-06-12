Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,330 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Entegris comprises about 0.0% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 4.9 %

ENTG stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.