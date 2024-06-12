Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $19.14 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,144,000. General Electric accounts for 5.2% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,947. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

