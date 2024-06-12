TRON Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.41 billion and $329.47 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,301,285,320 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

