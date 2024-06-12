TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $359.92 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.36 billion and $359.92 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,299,935,598 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

