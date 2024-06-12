True Wealth Design LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

True Wealth Design LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.17% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 1,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,887. The firm has a market cap of $949.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

