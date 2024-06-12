True Wealth Design LLC Sells 4,971 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 629,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 466,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,878. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

