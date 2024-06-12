Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

